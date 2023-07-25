Moscow Seeks ‘Super Priority’ Over Exiting Strategic Foreign Companies – Interfax

Russia will receive “super priority” rights in acquiring the assets of strategic foreign companies that leave the country, Interfax reported Monday, citing an unpublished draft presidential decree.

“Russia’s preferential right to acquire shares is realized regardless of the preferential rights of other persons,” the text reportedly reads.

The list of strategic companies includes around 200 entities, among them are the recently seized Russian assets of the French food corporation Danone and the Finnish energy company Fortum.

In addition to strategic firms, President Vladimir Putin’s decree purportedly says state priority rights also extend to companies that have shares owned by the federal government.