Russian War Correspondent Killed in South Ukraine – Army

By AFP
Telegram/nezhurka

A Russian war correspondent working for the state RIA Novosti news agency, Rostislav Zhuravlev, was killed in a Ukrainian strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, the military announced.  

The agency also reported his death, saying he was killed near the frontline village of Pytikhatki. 

"As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian army using cluster munitions, four journalists were wounded in various levels of severity," the Russian army said in a statement. 

"During an evacuation, the RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds that resulted from the cluster munitions exploding." 

It said the other correspondents have wounds of "medium severity." 

Russian war correspondents have greatly risen in influence during Moscow's more than 17-month-long offensive in Ukraine.

