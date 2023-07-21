Putin Says Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Failing 

Ukraine’s counteroffensive to recapture occupied territories is failing even with Western military support, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

“Today it’s clear that the Kyiv regime’s Western curators are disappointed with the results of the so-called counteroffensive,” Putin said at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council.

“There are no results, at least not yet,” he told senior government and security officials.

Putin said the diminishing number of Western tanks, artillery, armored vehicles and missiles supplied to Ukraine, as well as “thousands of foreign mercenaries and advisers,” have not helped Kyiv achieve military objectives.

Without providing evidence, the Russian president claimed that “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and wounded in the offensive.

Moscow continues to withhold its own military casualties, with its most recent disclosure of nearly 6,000 soldiers killed made in September 2022.

Ukraine’s forces have recaptured 300 square kilometers of occupied land as part of their summer counteroffensive, Britain’s defense minister said last month.

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces this week admitted that the battlefield situation in eastern Ukraine was “complicated.”

Putin’s remarks diminishing the Ukrainian forces while praising his army’s “professionalism” comes amid the fallout from the Russian Wagner mercenary outfit’s mutiny attempt.

Media reports have indicated major purges within the Russian military’s senior leadership after Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed June 23-24 march toward Moscow.