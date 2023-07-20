Ukraine Warns Against Navigating in Black Sea, Following Russia

Ukraine said Thursday that ships going to Russian-controlled ports on the Black Sea would be treated as possibly carrying military cargo, a day after Russia announced a similar move.

Tensions are rising over the Black Sea after Russia exited a deal protecting maritime exports from Ukraine.

"Starting from 00:00 on July 21, 2023, all vessels in the Black Sea heading towards Russia's seaports and Ukrainian seaports located in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine may be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo, with all the associated risks," the defense ministry said.