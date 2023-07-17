What Do We Know About the Latest Crimea Bridge Attack?

The bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was damaged in an overnight attack, Russian officials confirmed Monday.

The attack, which killed two people and injured one other while cutting off traffic to and from the peninsula, is the second attack on the bridge since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A drone strike in October 2022 was believed to have inflicted damage of up to 500 million rubles ($5.5 million), with repairs taking nearly half a year to complete.

Here is everything we know about the latest attack so far:

What happened?

Two waterborne drones attacked the Crimean Bridge at 3:05 a.m. local time, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Though the news was quickly picked up by Russian pro-war bloggers, Crimea’s Moscow-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov only confirmed that all movement on the bridge was halted as a result of an “emergency” more than an hour after the strike.

Russia’s Transportation Ministry said that the explosions caused damage to the motorway, but claimed that the piles supporting the bridge structure remained untouched. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin later confirmed that no damage to the supporting structures was identified, according to the preliminary results of a safety inspection.

Who are the victims?

A married couple was killed when their car was damaged during the explosion.

The victims were identified by state-run media as 40-year-old Alexei Kulik and his 36-year-old wife Natalya Kulik, residents of Russia’s Ukraine-bordering Belgorod region.

Their 14-year-old daughter who was traveling in the same vehicle survived, but sustained a closed head injury and was transported to a hospital in the southern city of Krasnodar.

What is the situation like now?

The damaged motorway over the bridge remains closed to all traffic. Russian officials advise drivers coming to and from the peninsula to travel through Moscow-occupied Ukrainian territories instead, using the road going through the port city of Mariupol — which itself was all but destroyed during a two-month Russian siege last year.