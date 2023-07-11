Wagner Neared Russian Nuclear Base During Rebellion – Reuters

Wagner mercenaries came close to reaching one of Russia’s nuclear weapons storage sites during their short-lived revolt last month, Reuters reported Tuesday, based on accounts from Ukrainian and Russian officials, local residents, and geo-located videos of the fighters.

Reuters said it tracked the movements of a 75-vehicle Wagner column that split off from the main convoy advancing from southern Russia to Moscow on June 23 and reached as close as 110 kilometers from the Voronezh-45 military base.

Voronezh-45 is nuclear weapons storage site operated and guarded by part of the Russian Defense Ministry’s 12th Main Directorate, which is responsible for protecting the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Local residents reported sporadic gunfire and explosions along Wagner’s route, including the downing of a Russian military helicopter at the small column’s last identifiable location in the Voronezh region town of Talovaya.