Zelensky Visits Island Symbol of Defiance as War Enters 500th Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited a Black Sea island whose defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the invasion, as the conflict reaches its 500th day.

"Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave," he said in a video clip released on social media Saturday.

"I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days," Zelensky said in the undated clip, in which he was shown arriving on the island by boat and leaving flowers at a memorial.