Putin Signs Order Granting Visa-Free Entry to Chinese Travelers

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed an executive order temporarily waiving visa requirements for Chinese nationals, a reciprocal step after Beijing lifted visa requirements for Russian passport holders earlier this year.

The measure, which takes immediate effect and runs through Sept. 14, 2026, allows Chinese citizens to enter Russia without a visa for up to 30 days for tourism or work.

Putin had said last week that Chinese travelers would “in the very near future” be able to enter Russia visa-free, a move he described as a “good and positive ‘explosion’ in the development of our relations” during talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Moscow.

The mutual visa waiver is part of a one-year trial program. Russia and China already operate a visa-free regime for group tours, and last year, Beijing began allowing Russian travelers in transit to stay for up to 10 days without a visa.

Putin’s pledge, combined with recent diplomatic tensions between China and Japan, has triggered a surge in searches and bookings for travel from China to Russia, market analysts told The Moscow Times last week.