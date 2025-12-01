Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Signs Order Granting Visa-Free Entry to Chinese Travelers

Tourists from China at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed an executive order temporarily waiving visa requirements for Chinese nationals, a reciprocal step after Beijing lifted visa requirements for Russian passport holders earlier this year.

The measure, which takes immediate effect and runs through Sept. 14, 2026, allows Chinese citizens to enter Russia without a visa for up to 30 days for tourism or work.

Putin had said last week that Chinese travelers would “in the very near future” be able to enter Russia visa-free, a move he described as a “good and positive ‘explosion’ in the development of our relations” during talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Moscow.

The mutual visa waiver is part of a one-year trial program. Russia and China already operate a visa-free regime for group tours, and last year, Beijing began allowing Russian travelers in transit to stay for up to 10 days without a visa.

Putin’s pledge, combined with recent diplomatic tensions between China and Japan, has triggered a surge in searches and bookings for travel from China to Russia, market analysts told The Moscow Times last week.

Read more about: China , Tourism

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Chinese Travel Bookings to Russia Surge Amid Visa-Free Talks and Japan Tensions

Hotel reservations for Chinese travelers in December are already up around 50% compared with the same period last year, according to market researchers...
2 Min read

Chinese Nationals Will Soon Be Able to Visit Russia Visa-Free, Putin Says

Moscow previously said it would lift visa restrictions for Chinese nationals after Beijing granted Russians visa-free travel for up to 30 days.
1 Min read

China to Allow Visa-Free Travel for Russians in One-Year Trial

Russians will be able to enter China without a visa for business, tourism, family visits or educational exchanges, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman...
1 Min read
opinion Ivan Zuenko

The Vladivostok Phenomenon: Should Russia Eliminate Visa Requirements for Chinese Tourists?

In the long run, Russia may lift the visa regime with China. But several issues stand in the way.