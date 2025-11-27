Chinese Travel Bookings to Russia Surge Amid Visa-Free Talks and Japan Tensions

President Vladimir Putin’s pledge to allow Chinese citizens to travel to Russia without a visa, along with recent tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, has sent searches and bookings from China soaring, with some metrics showing increases of up to 400%, according to market researchers.

“In the 48 hours after President Putin signaled visa-free entry for Chinese, search and product-view volumes for Russia on Chinese platforms were roughly three to five times higher than in the previous week,” Subramania Bhatt, CEO of China Trading Desk, told The Moscow Times on Thursday.

Putin announced last week that Chinese citizens would soon be able to visit Russia without a visa, following China’s decision to lift visa requirements for Russian passport holders in September. He has not yet specified when the policy will take effect.

Bhatt said Russian hotel bookings for Chinese travelers in December are already up around 50% compared with the same period last year.

“Visa-free travel, along with earlier group visa-free and e-visa programs, is probably the single most powerful accelerator of Chinese travel to Russia right now,” the CEO of the Singapore-based research firm said.