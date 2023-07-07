Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Clergy Members Face Persecution in Russian-Occupied Regions – Reports 

A church in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. Valentyn Stoliarchuk, Mykhailo Chubai / ArmyInform

Dozens of Ukrainian clergy members in occupied Ukraine have faced persecution by the Russian military since Moscow launched its invasion last year, according to an investigation by the independent news outlet Vyorstka, citing media reports and civil rights organizations. 

At least 43 clergy members have faced persecution in the Kyiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions, according to the investigation, among which eight were taken prisoner, and five were killed. When taken prisoner, some were subjected to interrogations and even torture.

Vyorstka reported that one of the clergy members’ bodies was found in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russian forces have been accused of committing mass atrocities before their withdrawal in late March 2022.

At the same time, journalists found that 12 clergy members were forcibly deported, while 18 others were expelled from Russian-occupied territories. 

The repression reached a total of 109 documented acts against the pro-Kyiv Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the Moscow Patriarchate, as well as Protestants, Jehovah's Witnesses, Catholics, and Muslims.

According to Vyorstka, the primary reasons behind the abuses were the religious figures' refusal to endorse the Russian occupying forces and their continued use of the Ukrainian language during religious services.

Read more about: Occupied Ukraine , Repression

Read more

forcible transfer

Russia Deports Ukrainian Woman Seeking to Retrieve Godson – Reports

Olga Hurulia said in an interrogation that she was instructed to retrieve the two boys who were taken from Ukraine’s Kherson region.
2 Min read
increase in shelling

Russia Orders Partial Evacuation Near Ukraine Front Line

The Russia-installed head of the Zaporizhzhia region reported an increase in shelling from the Ukrainian side.
1 Min read
targeting collaborators

Assassinations Of Russia-Installed Officials On the Rise in Occupied Ukraine

At least nine shootings, car bombings and poisoning attempts have been reported in the last month.
cause unknown

6 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory in Central Russia – State Media

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
1 Min read