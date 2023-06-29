Vatican Envoy Meets Russian Official Wanted by ICC

A Russian official wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over allegations of illegally transferring Ukrainian children to Russia said Thursday she had met with a Vatican envoy.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi began his visit to Russia earlier this week, the first such trip since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine last February.

"I met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi," Russia's ombudswoman for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova said in a statement.

"We discussed humanitarian issues related to military operations and the protection of children's rights.”