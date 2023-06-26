Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Ambassador Told Russia Washington 'Not Involved' in Unrest

By AFP
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne M. Tracy leaving the offices of the Russian Foreign Ministry, April 2023. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

The U.S. ambassador directly contacted Russia during weekend unrest and made clear that the United States was not involved, the State Department said Monday.

The State Department said that Ambassador Lynne Tracy in Moscow relayed the message to Russian officials on Saturday, as did U.S. officials in Washington who contacted the Russian embassy.

The United States made contact "to reiterate what we said publicly — that this is an internal Russian affair in which the United States is not involved and will not be involved," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Tracy and the U.S. officials in Washington also said they "expected Russia to uphold its obligations to protect our embassy and protect diplomatic personnel" based in Moscow, Miller said.

The United States has kept diplomacy to a minimum with Russia since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with higher-level talks largely focused on detained Americans.

Read more about: United States , Wagner

Read more

Presidential Pardon

Russian Mother Urges Biden, Putin to Free 'Merchant of Death'

Viktor Bout is serving a 25-year jail term in the U.S. and inspired a Nicolas Cage film.
vacant position

U.S. Embassy Spokeswoman Expelled From Russia

Rebecca Ross' expulsion is reportedly in retaliation for the U.S. not allowing Moscow to fill the vacancy for its embassy spokesperson in Washington.
Tense Relations

U.S. Says 'Russia-Based' Group DarkSide Behind Pipeline Hack

President Biden said a Russia-based group was behind the ransomware attack that shut down the largest oil pipeline in the eastern U.S.
United States

Russian Media Blames U.S. Diplomat for Embassy Incident, Despite Video

ADD CORRECT TEXT