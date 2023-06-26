Russian Spy Chief Alleges UN-Ukraine Plot to Loot Famed Kyiv Monastery

Russia’s spy chief claimed Monday that Ukraine and the United Nations have agreed to remove holy relics from a revered Kyiv monastery to Europe to protect them from alleged Russian attacks.

Kyiv however denied that any relics would leave Ukrainian territory.

In his statement Monday, Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said the alleged deal only strengthened Moscow’s resolve to continue its military campaign in Ukraine.

“According to the SVR, the Kyiv authorities and representatives of [the UN’s cultural cooperation body] UNESCO reached an agreement on the removal of Christian valuables, including holy relics, from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra,” Naryshkin said.

Ukraine this spring ordered to evict monks from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a golden-domed 11th-century UNESCO World Heritage Site, on suspicion of its remaining ties to the Russian Orthodox Church after the Ukrainian church broke with the Moscow Patriarchate over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.