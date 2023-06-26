Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Spy Chief Alleges UN-Ukraine Plot to Loot Famed Kyiv Monastery

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Falin (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Russia’s spy chief claimed Monday that Ukraine and the United Nations have agreed to remove holy relics from a revered Kyiv monastery to Europe to protect them from alleged Russian attacks.

Kyiv however denied that any relics would leave Ukrainian territory.

In his statement Monday, Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said the alleged deal only strengthened Moscow’s resolve to continue its military campaign in Ukraine.

“According to the SVR, the Kyiv authorities and representatives of [the UN’s cultural cooperation body] UNESCO reached an agreement on the removal of Christian valuables, including holy relics, from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra,” Naryshkin said.

Ukraine this spring ordered to evict monks from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a golden-domed 11th-century UNESCO World Heritage Site, on suspicion of its remaining ties to the Russian Orthodox Church after the Ukrainian church broke with the Moscow Patriarchate over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Relics of St. Elijah Muromets in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Old Orthodox Ukraine / VK
Relics of St. Elijah Muromets in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Old Orthodox Ukraine / VK

Naryshkin claimed that funds have been allocated to transport the Lavra’s relics to museums in Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican “under the pretext of ‘saving them from Russian missile attacks’.”

“There’s no doubt that the return of the relics is not part of the West’s plans,” the Russian spy chief was quoted as saying.

Naryshkin highlighted a “profound spiritual dimension” for Moscow to “defend” the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

“This means our determination to bring the special military operation to an end is only getting stronger,” he said, using the Kremlin-preferred term for the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Orthodox Church expressed concern over the alleged plot, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing an anonymous church source.

Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko maintained that “not a single sacred relic will leave the territory of Ukraine.”

“The only task we have now regarding the Lavra is to protect it from the Russian world and finally verify that all our Ukrainian sacred relics are in place,” he wrote.

Read more about: Religion , Ukraine war

Read more

unpeaceful worship

In Photos: Russian Priests Appear on the Frontlines of Ukraine

Under its leader Patriarch Kirill, the Russian Orthodox Church has staunchly supported the invasion of Ukraine.

The Church's backing has coincided with...
1 Min read
in the spotlight

Ukraine Finds 'Propaganda' at Russia-Linked Orthodox Sites

Ukraine's SBU security service on Wednesday found "propaganda literature" in counter-intelligence searches in churches and monasteries across the country...
backlash continues

Pope's Remarks on Russian Ethnic Minorities 'Un-Christian' – Lavrov

Moscow on Thursday described as "un-Christian" recent comments by Pope Francis that Russian ethnic minorities were among the "cruelest" actors in Moscow's...
nuclear cathedral

Russian Military Priest Killed in Ukraine After Encouraging Women to Send Sons to War

Updated on Nov. 22 to add the death of another priest who had been accompanying Vasilyev on the frontline. A Russian priest who encouraged women to have...