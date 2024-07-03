×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Priest’s Sons Jailed Up to 17.5 Years for Trying to Join Ukraine Army

SOTAvision

Russia has sentenced three sons of a Russian priest to up to 17.5 years in prison for attempting to join the Ukrainian army, the independent news website Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Ioann Ashcheulov, 24, Alexei Ashcheulov, 20 and Timofey Ashcheulov, 19, were detained in July 2023 while attempting to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border. The brothers, whose father is Igor Ashcheulov, a reclusive 49-year-old priest from the Lipetsk region, deny their guilt.

Moscow’s Second Western Military Garrison Court found all three brothers guilty of attempted treason, unlawful attempts to cross the border and participating in a terrorist organization. They were sentenced to between 17 and 17.5 years in maximum-security prison.

Prosecutors had requested 18 years in prison for the three men.

The Ashcheulovs’ trial was open to the public despite treason cases typically being held behind closed doors.

Mediazona reported that investigators had uncovered videos filmed by the fourth Ashcheulov brother in which Alexei and Timofey allegedly discussed “defecting to the Ukrainian side” and Alexei expressed “shame” about being a Russian. 

FSB border guards also reportedly found emails and Telegram correspondence with a member of the Freedom of Russia Legion, a paramilitary unit of the Ukrainian army comprised of Russian nationals fighting against Moscow’s troops. Russia has banned the legion, deeming it a terrorist organization.

The Ashcheulov brothers expressed opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in their closing statements, according to Mediazona.

“I was born in a country that commits crimes in Ukraine. I’m responsible for the actions of my government and many peaceful citizens of Ukraine who died from Russian bombings were absolutely innocent,” Ioann was quoted telling the judge.

“I can say that I don’t consider myself a traitor to Russia,” he added.

The Russian Orthodox Church has been an ardent supporter of the invasion of Ukraine, with Church head Patriarch Kirill referring to it as a “holy war.”

Read more about: Prison , Court case , Religion , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

forced mobilization

Police Raid Moscow Mosque for War Recruits – Reports

“OMON [riot police] took me and the other men leaving the mosque to a military enlistment office after Friday prayers,” one of the worshippers said...
1 Min read
'fake news'

Russian Ex-Priest Who Criticized Ukraine Offensive Jailed

Ioann Kurmoyarov was charged after allegedly posting "several videos with false information about the use of the Russian army" on his YouTube channel.
1 Min read
holy intervention

Kremlin 'Welcomes' Vatican Peace Efforts Over Ukraine

Pope Francis's envoy is visiting Moscow in the first such trip since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022. 
2 Min read
religious rhetoric

'Sacred Goal': Russia Paints Ukraine Assault in Spiritual Terms

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a powerful ally of President Vladimir Putin, is embracing the rhetoric of the medieval crusades in urging support for...