Russian Military Priest Killed in Ukraine After Encouraging Women to Send Sons to War

A Russian priest who encouraged women to have more babies so they would feel less distressed about sending their sons to fight in Ukraine has been killed on the battlefield, the Russian Orthodox Church announced Sunday.

Archpriest Mikhail Vasilyev died “while carrying out pastoral duties in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine on the morning of Nov. 6,” the Church said in a statement.

Vasilyev, 51, died from wounds sustained in a shrapnel explosion from a U.S.-supplied HIMARS missile launcher, according to a social media post by the Airborne Troops’ 76th Guards Air Assault Division.

The archpriest had served in the Church of St. Barbara the Great Martyr and the Venerable Ilya Muromets outside Moscow. The church provides spiritual assistance to Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces — which operates the military’s nuclear arsenal — and carries out tactical training exercises as part of a local military-patriotic club.