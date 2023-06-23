Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Strikes Kill 'Huge' Number of Wagner Forces – Prigozhin

By AFP
Updated:
Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) pictured with fighters in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month. Prigozhin Press Service

The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner on Friday accused Moscow's military leadership of ordering strikes on their camps and killing a "huge" number of forces. 

"We were ready to make concessions to the Defense Ministry, surrender our weapons," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a furious audio message released by his spokespeople. 

"Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps."

He vowed to "stop" Moscow's top military leadership and called on Russians not to resist his forces.

"The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision — the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped," Prigozhin said in the audio message, urging Russians to remain calm.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Prigozhin's statements "do not correspond to reality," calling them a "provocation."

"The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out combat missions" in Ukraine, the ministry added.

This story is being updated.

