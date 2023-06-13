Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says German Leopard Tanks, U.S. Bradleys Captured in Ukraine

By AFP
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed in the Zaporozhye direction. Russian Defence Ministry / TASS

Moscow said Tuesday that it had captured several German Leopard tanks and U.S. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, releasing footage showing Russian troops surveying the equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western countries.

"Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. These are our trophies. Equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporizhzhia region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Servicemen of the Vostok group inspect enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles captured in battle."

Kyiv has appealed to its allies in the West to deliver a broad range of modern military equipment to help Ukrainian forces recapture large swathes of territory controlled by Russian forces.

The Defense Ministry said several of the captured vehicles had working engines, suggesting that the battles they were involved in had been short and that Ukrainian troops had "fled" their offensive positions.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

new barrage

Russian Missiles Kill 11 in Ukraine After Tank Pledge

A blistering wave of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure killed 11 people on Thursday, a day after Germany and the United States...
pearl of the Black Sea

Ukraine's Odesa Wins UNESCO Status Despite Russia Opposition

UNESCO added the historic center of Ukraine's port city Odesa, often described as "the pearl of the Black Sea," to its World Heritage List on Wednesday...
heavy weaponry

U.S. to Provide 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine Amid Russian Warnings

The United States announced Wednesday that it would provide 31 Abrams tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's forces, mirroring a similar move announced earlier...
Leopards released

Germany Agrees to Transfer Battle Tanks to Ukraine – Der Spiegel

After weeks of prevarication and increasingly fraught exchanges with its European allies, Germany has agreed to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according...