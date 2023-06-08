Putin Postpones Call-In Over Ukraine Counteroffensive – Kommersant

President Vladimir Putin’s traditional televised call-in show has been delayed because of worries about the military situation in Ukraine where Kyiv's forces are expected to mount a major counteroffensive, Russia’s Kommersant business daily reported Thursday.

This is the second consecutive year that the setpiece event, where ordinary citizens ask the Russian leader to solve their daily problems, has not beeen held in June.

Several major political events involving Putin have been delayed, or scrapped altogether, amid the fighting in Ukraine and Russian military reversals. Putin did not hold his televised call-in or his annual press conference last year — and the annual state-of-the-nation address was delayed to February.

This year's call-in is “now tentatively planned to be held in November-December,” Kommersant quoted an unidentified source close to the Kremlin as saying.