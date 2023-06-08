Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Postpones Call-In Over Ukraine Counteroffensive – Kommersant

Updated:
Vladimir Putin's televised call-in show in 2021. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin’s traditional televised call-in show has been delayed because of worries about the military situation in Ukraine where Kyiv's forces are expected to mount a major counteroffensive, Russia’s Kommersant business daily reported Thursday.

This is the second consecutive year that the setpiece event, where ordinary citizens ask the Russian leader to solve their daily problems, has not beeen held in June.

Several major political events involving Putin have been delayed, or scrapped altogether, amid the fighting in Ukraine and Russian military reversals. Putin did not hold his televised call-in or his annual press conference last year — and the annual state-of-the-nation address was delayed to February. 

This year's call-in is “now tentatively planned to be held in November-December,” Kommersant quoted an unidentified source close to the Kremlin as saying.

The source linked the decision — which they said was reached “a couple of weeks ago” — to lack of certainty on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Ukraine is widely expected to mount a major counteroffensive against Russian forces in the coming weeks, with some experts claiming that it has already begun.

Russia’s military claimed this week that it had repelled significant Ukrainian attacks.

Kommersant noted that the Kremlin wants to run the televised call-in before Putin launches his prsidential re-election campaign later this year.

Russia’s presidential election is expected to be held on March 17, 2024.

Read more about: Putin , Ukraine war

Read more

Hijacked broadcast

Radio Waves Air Fake Putin 'State of Emergency' Address

A voice resembling that of President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian territory and declared a "full mobilization."
1 Min read
opinion Tatiana Stanovaya

Putin’s Tactic of Inaction Could Backfire at Home

The day may come when Putin finds himself dependent on a group of once politically irrelevant ultra-patriots.
4 Min read
rare interaction

Putin Visits Military Draft Training Center

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited a training center for mobilized Russians for the first time since announcing a partial military call-up on...
big day

Z-symbols, Fewer Tanks and No Guests: Russia Prepares to Mark Victory Day as Ukraine War Rages

There will be 129 military vehicles and about 10,000 personnel taking part in the military parade in Moscow on Monday.