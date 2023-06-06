Russian Defense Ministry Says 'Thwarted' Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Russia claimed Tuesday that it had repelled Kyiv's long-anticipated counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine after three days of fighting, Russian state-run media reported.

"For three days, the Ukrainian regime has launched a long-promised offensive at different points along the frontlines," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"The offensive attempts were thwarted, the enemy was stopped, Russian soldiers and officers showed courage and heroism in the battles,” he said, while claiming Kyiv had suffered “significant and incomparable casualties.”

According to Shoigu, in three days of fighting, Ukraine lost “3,715 servicemen, 52 tanks, 207 armored vehicles, 134 cars, five planes and two helicopters.”