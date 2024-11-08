A Russian army general in charge of a unit alleged to have tortured its own soldiers and murdered a U.S. citizen was reportedly killed in Ukraine this week, becoming the eighth Russian general to die since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Major General Pavel Klimenko commanded the Russian ground forces’ 5th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, which is based in the occupied Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Klimenko was killed “on the front line near Donetsk” on Wednesday, according to a pro-war group on the Russian social media website VKontakte. It did not reveal the details of his death.

The investigative news outlet IStories reported that Klimenko’s sisters confirmed his death in previous social media posts announcing his passing. The BBC’s Russian service also said it was able to confirm Klimenko’s death with an unnamed close relative.