Polish Border Guards Arrest Russian Army Deserter

A Russian army deserter has been detained in Poland after crossing the border from Belarus, the Polish border guard announced Wednesday.

“The Border Guard confirms the detention of a deserter from Russia. He is a 41-year-old man who illegally crossed the border from Belarus to Poland,” the state agency wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Further actions are being taken against him,” it added without providing further details.

Russia’s Embassy in Warsaw said Polish authorities have not informed it about the reported detention, according to Russian state media.