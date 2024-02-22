Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Over 4.5K Russian Soldiers Convicted of Desertion Since Invasion – Proekt

Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

Russian courts have convicted more than 4,600 soldiers for desertion and other offenses related to refusing to serve in the military since Moscow invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago, the independent investigative outlet Proekt reported Thursday.

Russia passed new legislation in the fall of 2022 that toughened punishment for voluntary surrender, conscientious objection and desertion.

Absence without official leave has been the most widespread criminal charge pressed against servicemen over the past two years, with 4,373 soldiers convicted during wartime compared to 527 in the pre-war year of 2021, according to Proekt.

That charge is followed by disobeying a superior's orders, with 289 defendants being convicted of this crime in 2023 compared to only nine in the preceding five years.

Another 129 soldiers faced trial for desertion, as well as 31 for faking illness and evading service by other means.

Proekt noted that soldiers found guilty of desertion received harsher punishments than those who openly refused to fight in Ukraine, who were sentenced to an average of two years in prison.

Overall, Proekt said 5,260 criminal cases were opened between 2022 and 2023 for absence without official leave and 501 for desertion.

The independent news website Mediazona reported in December that a record-setting 5,593 Russian soldiers faced trials in 2023 for desertions and other related offenses, which roughly amounted to 100 convictions a week.

The “vast majority” of the soldiers received suspended sentences so they could be sent back to the battlefield, Medizona wrote at the time.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Soldiers

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

war losses

47K Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine – Report

Using a public database that records information on inheritances, journalists at Meduza and Mediazona calculated the new death tally.
1 Min read
No More Obituaries

Siberian Region Stops Publishing Ukraine War Deaths Over Media Tallies – Reports

The republic of Khakasia last published an obituary of a local soldier killed in Ukraine in April, according to media reports.
1 Min read
Relentless attacks

Two Killed in Shelling of Russian Region on Ukraine Border

Belgorod border villages have been hit by unprecedented shelling, and the latest deaths bring the overall toll to seven this week.
1 Min read
Shut Down

Russian IT Firms Fear Equipment Shortages as Western Sanctions Bite

Russian companies have reportedly called on the government for help purchasing “tens of thousands of servers.”