Russia Evacuates Children from Border Villages Near Ukraine

Russia will evacuate hundreds of children from villages on its border with Ukraine given a "worsening situation" in the western Belgorod region, intensely shelled for days, authorities said Wednesday.

Belgorod has seen near-daily attacks on areas near the border and last week was the scene of a dramatic armed incursion from Ukraine.

"The situation in (the border village of) Shebekino is worsening," regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"We are starting today to evacuate children from the Shebekino and Graivoron districts," Gladkov said, referring to the most affected border areas.

"Today, the first 300 children will be taken to Voronezh" — a city around 250 kilometers (155 miles) further into Russia.