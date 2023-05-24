Drone Attacks Overnight in Russian Border Region – Governor

The statement came a day after Moscow announced it had deployed jets and artillery to destroy the armed group that penetrated its border from Ukraine and the Kremlin ordered its military to prevent any repeat attack.

"The most important thing is that there are no casualties," he added.

"The night was not entirely calm. There were a large number of drone attacks. Air defense systems handled most of them," the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on social media.

The governor of a southern Russian region bordering Ukraine said Wednesday that the territory was targeted overnight by numerous drones following an armed incursion from Ukraine.

Members of two anti-Kremlin groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, claimed responsibility while Kyiv denied official involvement.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin implied it was not worried about the latest bout of violence on Russian territory.

"Our military, border guards and appropriate services are doing their work," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring to security services.

The region of Belgorod has been targeted by attacks since Moscow launched its offensive last year. But the two days of skirmishes this week were the most significant attack on Russian soil since.

Gladkov said the nighttime drone barrage had damaged several private homes, offices and vehicles but that the full extent of the damage was still being assessed.

He added that a gas pipeline was damaged in the Graivoron district and that "a small fire" was burning.

Gladkov said that several settlements that lost power as a result of fighting between the armed group and Russia's forces, would be reconnected by the end of Wednesday.

"Nine people are hospitalized: three are in intensive care in a serious condition and six people are already in wards," he added.