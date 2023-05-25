Russia and Belarus Sign Document on Tactical Nuclear Weapon Deployment

The defense ministers of Russia and Belarus on Thursday signed a document on the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry of Belarus.

Russia will retain control over its non-strategic nuclear weapons stationed in neighboring Belarus, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a document-signing event with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin in Minsk.

"Russia will not transfer nuclear weapons to the Republic of Belarus: control over them and the decision to use them remains with the Russian side," he said.

Shoigu also noted that "additional measures may be taken to ensure the security of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus] and respond to the military-political situation,” which he insisted will "comply with all existing international legal obligations."