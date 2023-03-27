Kremlin Unfazed by Western Backlash Over Belarus Tactical Nukes

President Vladimir Putin’s plan to station Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of neighbor and ally Belarus would go ahead despite the Western backlash that followed the announcement over the weekend, the Kremlin said Monday.

On Saturday, Putin announced plans for Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus "without violating our international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation” — drawing a swift rebuke from Kyiv and its European allies.

“Russia’s plans are certainly not affected by such a reaction,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing on Monday.

Kyiv said on Sunday that it was seeking an emergency meeting of the United Nation's Security Council to discuss Russia's "nuclear blackmail.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of breaching its obligations, and of undermining the "nuclear disarmament architecture and the international security system as a whole.”

On Sunday, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Brussels was ready to impose new sanctions on Belarus should Minsk agree to host Russian nuclear weapons.