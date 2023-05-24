Record Number of Russians Moved to Finland in 2022

Record numbers of Russians, by far the highest in three decades, moved to neighboring Finland in 2022, official statistics published Wednesday showed.

A total of 6,003 people moved from Russia to Finland last year, according to Statistics Finland, making it the top country of origin for immigration.

Immigration to Finland was up overall, with almost 50,000 people moving to the country, compared to an average of between 29,000 and 36,000 in recent years.

Since the early 1990s, yearly migration from Russia to Finland has remained below 3,100 people.