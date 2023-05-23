Russian Lawmakers Greenlight Expansions for Border Guards to Seize Passports

Russian lawmakers swiftly approved amendments Tuesday that would expand border guards’ power to seize the passports of Russians traveling outside the country.

According to the legislation introduced by the government and approved by the lower-house State Duma in just a single day, border guards will be able to confiscate passports from Russian citizens who are prohibited from traveling abroad.

Russia’s border guard service operates as part of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Passports can be "confiscated within the competence of the court, investigative bodies of the Russian Investigative Committee, executive authorities in the field of internal affairs and their territorial bodies, border authorities of the Federal Security Service and customs authorities," the bill states.