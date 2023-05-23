2 Russian Soldiers Killed in Border Incursion – Reports

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Monday confirmed eight injuries and no deaths in the latest bout of fighting that sparked mass evacuations from the border areas.

Belgorod-22 was the site where Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed Russian forces had stored tactical nuclear weapons, which they hastily evacuated during the fighting.

Without naming its sources, the outlet reported that two Russian servicemen were killed and four wounded in Monday’s multiple rocket launcher shelling from Ukrainian territory of a closed military camp known as Belgorod-22.

At least two Russian soldiers were killed in what Moscow called an incursion by a Ukrainian “sabotage” group into southern Russia’s Belgorod region as fighting continued for a second day Tuesday, the Ostorozhno Novosti news outlet reported .

In an update early Tuesday, Gladkov said an 82-year-old woman had died while evacuating with her family by bus and that two wounded civilians remained in areas that Russian forces were still attempting to clear.

"The situation here continues to be extremely tense," Gladkov said.

"Most of the population left the territory," he said. "I hope that our military will complete their task in the nearest future."

Russia's Investigative Committee said Tuesday it had opened a criminal "terror" probe over the attack.

The Belgorod region on Monday introduced for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 an “anti-terror regime.”

The regime gives special powers to security services and entails the enforcement of a number of restrictions and measures including beefed-up security and communications surveillance.

Members of the anti-Kremlin Freedom of Russia Legion claimed responsibility for the incursion into Belgorod.

Kyiv denied involvement.

In a video released by a Telegram channel claiming to represent the Freedom of Russia Legion, a camouflaged spokesman, surrounded by armed men in fatigues, said: "Russia will be free!" — a slogan frequently used by Russian opposition activists.

"We want our children to grow up in peace and be free," the spokesman added, with the channel claiming that two settlements including Grayvoron had been attacked.

Overnight reports suggested that drones attacked two buildings housing the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Interior Ministry offices in Grayvoron.

Gladkov said only that drones had dropped explosives on two private homes.

AFP contributed reporting.