Russia Places ICC Prosecutor Khan on Wanted List

Russia has placed International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan on its wanted list after the court indicted President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes, the independent Mediazona news website reported Friday.

Khan's photo and personal information are visible on the Interior Ministry's search database, Mediazona reported.

The ministry's listing does not specify which crime Khan is accused of.

Its website was inaccessible to The Moscow Times on Friday afternoon.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, opened a criminal investigation against Khan in March based on the ICC's "unlawful" decision to seek Putin's arrest.