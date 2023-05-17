Moscow Court Jails Russian Opposition Activist for 7 Years

A Moscow court has sentenced opposition figure and anti-war activist Mikhail Krieger to seven years in prison.

Krieger, 63, was arrested in November 2022 and Krieger charged with “justifying terrorism” over a 2020 social media post in which he praised two men who staged attacks at Federal Security Service (FSB) buildings as “heroes.”

He was also charged with “inciting hatred” over an online comment made in 2020 where he mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hanging.

Moscow's Second Western Military Garrison Court found him guilty and sentenced him to seven years in a prison colony on Wednesday.

In his final word in court before his sentencing, Krieger said that he was being prosecuted for his “anti-war and now openly pro-Ukrainian position.”