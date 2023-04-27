Moscow Court Orders Closure Of Sova Analytical Center

A Russian court has ordered the closure of the Sova Analytical Center, one of the country's leading research centers monitoring nationalist and racist movements, Interfax reported Thursday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry in March filed a court order to shut the group down, accusing SOVA of carrying out its activities across Russia despite only being registered in Moscow.

The Moscow City Court approved the ministry’s request Thursday, Interfax reported.

In a Telegram post, Sova said it plans to appeal the court’s decision and will continue to operate until the liquidation order comes into effect.

“We insist that the Justice Ministry's inspection was carried out in violation of the law — we were not notified properly,” the center said, adding that its liquidation was a disproportionate punishment for carrying out activities outside its place of registration.