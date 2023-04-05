Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Ukrainian Aircraft Crashed in Border Region

Updated:
An alleged picture of the aircraft, a Ukraine-made Aeroprakt A-22 Foxbat, published by the SHOT Telegram channel. shot_shot / Telegram

A Ukrainian light aircraft has crashed in Russia's Bryansk region which borders Ukraine, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported late Wednesday, citing the Federal Security Service (FSB)’s border service.

The FSB said the plane “crashed for an unknown reason” near the village of Butovsk located some 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.  

Shortly after the initial announcement, the Telegram news channel Mash posted a photo of a man who was identified as the aircraft’s pilot. 

The pilot was allegedly detained by Russian security forces while trying to run back to Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported.

In a video published by the Baza Telegram channel, the man identified as the pilot says he was paid 50,000 Ukrainian hryvnias ($1,359) to follow another unidentified aircraft and to photograph an object on the command of his superior.

“The task was to fly at a low altitude behind the leader and take the picture when he says,” said the captured man, who is seen saying he is a civilian pilot.

But Russian officials, according to Baza, claimed the man was on a spying mission ordered by the Ukrainian armed forces and was armed with an automatic rifle.

The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel SHOT posted an alleged picture of the aircraft, a Ukraine-made Aeroprakt A-22 Foxbat.

SHOT said the plane sustained damages after being shot at, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing on Russian territory. 

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the incident.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

bloody battle

In Photos: Life in the Bakhmut 'Vortex' as Savage Fighting Continues

The battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the country's eastern Donetsk region has become the bloodiest of the war so far and has even prompted comparisons...
military discipline

Russian Officer Who Feared Execution After Troop Desertion Found Dead

A former Russian prisoner who had his jail sentence reduced to allow him to serve in the Russian military in Ukraine has been confirmed dead after claiming...
restricting revenue

Russian Oil Price Cap Put to the Test

The price cap on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia came into force on Monday. It aims to restrict Russia's revenue as punishment for its invasion...
inciting violence

TikTok Videos Glorifying Wagner Mercenary Group Viewed By Millions – Watchdog

TikTok kept up hundreds of videos that promote and glorify violent acts allegedly committed by Russian mercenary group Wagner despite their direct violation...