Former Presidential Guard Jailed for 6 Years for Deserting Russian Army

A court in Siberia has sentenced a Russian citizen to six-and-a-half years in jail on charges of desertion for fleeing to neighboring Kazakhstan to avoid Russia’s mobilization drive last fall, media reported Friday.

Former presidential guard officer Mikhail Zhilin, 36, sought asylum in Kazakhstan after entering the former Soviet republic illegally from Russia last fall. As a federal employee with access to state secrets, Zhilin was not legally permitted to leave Russia.

Zhilin had requested permission to resign from the Federal Guard Service (FSO), where he worked as a shift supervisor in a department in Siberia overseeing Putin’s contacts with the Russian regions, after the outbreak of war in February 2022, but the FSO rejected his request.

The Kazakh authorities refused Zhilin’s asylum claim, however, and deported him to Russia in December, making him the first known draft dodger returned by Astana to Russia.