Kazakhstan Reportedly Returns Former Presidential Guard to Russia

Kazakhstan has deported a Russian citizen who fled Russia’s mobilization drive this fall in the first known case of Astana returning a draft dodger to Russia, media reported Friday.

Former presidential guard Mikhail Zhilin’s family said he faces torture in Russia for fleeing the military draft announced by President Vladimir Putin. Russian authorities sought Zhilin, 36, on charges of desertion that carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

“[Kazakhstan’s] migration police handed [Zhilin] to the border guards and the border guards said they handed him over to Russia,” Zhilin’s wife Yekaterina Zhilina told Novaya Gazeta Europe.

After an appeals court in Kazakhstan upheld Zhilin’s deportation on Wednesday, Yekaterina said that the decision was both rushed through and in violation of Kazakhstan’s law on refugees.

Zhilin on Sept. 26 requested political asylum in Kazakhstan after being detained by border guards for entering Kazakhstan illegally. As a federal employee with access to state secrets, Zhilin was also not permitted to leave Russia.