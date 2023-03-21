Massive Raids Target Russian Nobel Prize-Winning Group Memorial

Police in Moscow carried out large-scale coordinated raids on the homes of several members of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights group Memorial on Tuesday morning, the organization has announced on Telegram.

The searches began at around 7:30 a.m. Moscow time and are believed to be linked to a recently launched criminal investigation into the group’s alleged “rehabilitation of Nazism.”

Russian investigators previously opened a criminal probe of the group on the same grounds in early February 2022, weeks prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Both cases center around allegations that Memorial’s database of more than 3 million victims of Soviet repression contains a handful of Nazi collaborators.

The latest case, which Memorial said was launched on March 3, 2023, lists two people who were sentenced for working for the German police and one who was sentenced for treason against the Soviet Union.