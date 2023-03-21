Massive Raids Target Russian Nobel Prize-Winning Group Memorial

Police in Moscow carried out large-scale coordinated raids on the homes of several members of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights group Memorial on Tuesday morning, the organization has announced on Telegram.
The searches began at around 7:30 a.m. Moscow time and are believed to be linked to a recently launched criminal investigation into the group’s alleged “rehabilitation of Nazism.”
Russian investigators previously opened a criminal probe of the group on the same grounds in early February 2022, weeks prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Both cases center around allegations that Memorial’s database of more than 3 million victims of Soviet repression contains a handful of Nazi collaborators.
The latest case, which Memorial said was launched on March 3, 2023, lists two people who were sentenced for working for the German police and one who was sentenced for treason against the Soviet Union.
The “Rehabilitation of Nazism” is a crime punishable by up to five years in jail under Russian law.
Memorial’s lawyers said they were prevented from gaining access to Memorial staff by security agents.
Memorial named at least eight of its members, one of their relatives, and two office locations that were targeted in the raid.
According to Memorial’s Telegram channel, Investigative Committee officers jointly carried out the raids with agents from the Interior Ministry’s anti-extremism unit.
An unspecified number of Memorial members were taken in for questioning.
Founded in 1989, Memorial has for decades shed light on crimes committed by Josef Stalin’s totalitarian regime, worked to preserve the memory of its victims, and documented human rights violations in Russia.
Russia's Supreme Court in 2021 ordered the group to disband, then ordered a raid of its Moscow offices on Oct. 7, 2022 — the day it was announced as one of the three winners of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.