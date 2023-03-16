FSB Building Fire Kills 3 Near Ukraine Border

Three people were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a Russian border guard building less than 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border on Thursday, regional online media reported citing emergency services.

Eyewitness footage published by the local news site 161.ru showed the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard office in Rostov-on-Don engulfed in flames.

The videos showed the fire accompanied by sounds of explosions, which 161.ru, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, said occurred at intervals of between 5-10 seconds.

The moment of the explosion was recorded in CCTV footage of a neighboring apartment building at 12:15 p.m. Moscow time.