Russia Seeks to Lure Foreign IT Workers After Wartime Brain Drain

Russia is simplifying its bureaucratic requirements for foreign IT workers to live and work in the country, authorities announced Wednesday, in a reflection of how the country’s tech sector has been hit by the wartime exodus of Russian software engineers.

“The employment and residence permit acquisition procedures have been simplified for foreign citizens who are IT specialists,” Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

Foreign software engineers can now sign contracts with accredited Russian IT companies without the requirement to obtain work permits, the Interior Ministry said.