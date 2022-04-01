Russia Plays Tug-of-War as Its Talented IT Workers Head for the Door

YEREVAN – In a sprawling apartment in the heart of Armenia’s capital, four young Russian IT specialists gather around Apple laptops, going about their work day far from home.

This group of software engineers, who work for Russian web giants Ozon and Yandex, are just some of the 70,000-100,000 Russians who have left the country since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating the so-called “brain drain” of Russia's most specialized workforce.

“When the war broke out, I had a fear of being mobilized and bought tickets to Yerevan. I had felt uncomfortable living in Russia for a long time,” Sasha, a 23-year-old machine learning engineer at Yandex, told The Moscow Times.

The mass exodus has hit Russia’s tech sector particularly hard – with roughly 13% of IT workers leaving the country in the past month – and dealt a new blow to Russia's efforts to build a globally competitive tech sector.

With as many as 70,000 more IT workers expected to potentially leave by the end of April, officials quickly drafted measures aimed at enticing them to stay.

A resolution signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday would exempt IT specialists from the military draft.

Specialists younger than 27 "who have higher education and have worked in IT companies for at least one year” will qualify for the exemption, which also provides for reduced taxes and promises of higher wages.

But the pledges have brought little hope for many tech specialists who are still reeling at the dire outlook for their industry following the invasion and resulting Western sanctions.

“I was disgusted when I found out about these measures,” said Lepra, a 25-year-old senior developer at one of Russia's largest IT companies.

Plans to develop Russia’s IT sphere – first set out in 2009 under then-President Dmitry Medvedev in an effort to diversify the Russian economy away from its reliance on oil and gas – have slowly picked up speed in recent years, with the tech sector becoming the fastest-growing sector in the Russian economy.