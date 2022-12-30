Yandex Co-founder Bids Farewell to Partitioned Russian Tech Giant

The co-founder of Yandex, Arkady Volozh, announced on Friday that he was leaving the Russian tech giant, addressing a farewell letter to the firm’s employees, in which he described Yandex as “the project of my life” and the plan to restructure the company as “reasonable and necessary.”

Volozh, whose fortune was estimated by Forbes at $2.3 billion in 2021, stepped down as Yandex’s CEO in June, after he was included in the EU’s sixth package of economic sanctions against Russia.

“As you know, I have not managed Russian Yandex for a long time, and this year I had to leave all positions in the company,” Volozh said in his farewell letter, published by Russian news outlet RBC.

Yandex, which runs Russia’s most popular taxi and food delivery apps, as well as its biggest search engine and a popular browser, has now been divided into two new companies, one overseeing its operations in Russia, and a second based in Amsterdam that will focus on developing new technologies for an international market.