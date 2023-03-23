Russia’s ‘iPhone Killer’ Sells Under 1,000 Smartphones in First Year

Russia’s AYYA T1 smartphone brand has sold fewer than 1,000 units since it came to market over a year ago, the Vedomosti business daily reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources close to retailers.

Only 905 AYYA T1 devices have been purchased since retail chains began selling them in October 2021, just 18% of the 5,000 AYYA T1 smartphones produced to date for the Russian market.

Developed by a subsidiary of Russia’s Rostec defense industry conglomerate, Smartecosystem, and assembled in China, the AYYA T1 had been seen by Russian officials as a potential replacement for the iPhone following Apple's decision to suspend its sales to Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine last year.

Reacting to the low take up among Russian consumers, Denis Kuskov, CEO of the Telecom Daily research agency, compared the 905 units sold to a “statistical error” in the context of the 24.5 million smartphones bought in Russia last year.