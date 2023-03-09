Sanctions Loophole Closed as Turkey Blocks Parallel Imports to Russia

Turkish customs officials have suddenly stopped permitting the transit of sanctioned goods bound for Russia through Turkish territory, Russia's Kommersant FM radio station reported on Thursday citing Russian logistics operators.

Turkey has been a key hub for Russia's sanction-busting efforts ever since President Vladimir Putin signed the country's “parallel import” scheme into law in June.

The parallel import scheme allows the continued supply of sanctioned goods to Russia that were originally intended for foreign markets without approval from trademark owners and exempts such imports from import duties.

In August, NATO-member Turkey reported the value of its exports to Russia had exceeded $738 million in one month, setting an all-time record.