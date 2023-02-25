EU Approves 10th Russia Sanctions Package on First Anniversary of War

The EU approved a new round of sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine late on Friday, only just meeting a self-imposed deadline for a 10th sanctions package to mark the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion, the bloc's Swedish presidency announced.

The full details of the package, which contains "targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war," will be published in the European Union's official gazette.

One EU diplomat told AFP that 120 individuals and entities, and three more Russian banks, has been included.

The proposed package promised to sanction industrial goods worth 11 billion euros ($12 billion) and target drone producers in Iran whose warhead-armed unmanned aerial vehicles Moscow has been using to attack civilian infrastructure targets in Ukraine.