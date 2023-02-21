Leaked Document Outlines Russia’s 2030 Belarus ‘Annexation’ Strategy – Report

A previously unreported Kremlin strategy document purports to lay out in detail Russia’s plans to absorb neighboring Belarus by 2030, U.S. and European media reported Tuesday.

The 2021 Russian presidential ddministration paper spells out Minsk’s political, military, defense, humanitarian, trade and economic integration with Moscow as part of a so-called “Union State,” according to Yahoo News.

Russia’s domestic, foreign and military intelligence services (the FSB, SVR and GRU, respectively) “actively contributed to the Union State plan,” the news site said, citing an unnamed Western intelligence officer with direct knowledge of the document.

And despite Russia’s military intervention in neighboring Ukraine and the Belarusian leadership’s evident resistance to an all-out merger, Yahoo News quoted the Western officer as saying:

“The long-term goal to achieve total control over Belarus is still in force and hasn’t changed.”