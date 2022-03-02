Malta Halts 'Golden Passports' to Russians, Belarusians

Malta said Wednesday it would temporarily stop giving citizenship and residency to Russians and Belarusians over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, suspending the so-called "golden passports" scheme for wealthy investors.

Malta's parliamentary secretariat in charge of citizenship said in a statement it had "suspended, until further notice, the processing of applications ... from nationals of the Russian Federation and Belarus."

"As a result of recent developments, the existent due diligence checks cannot be carried out effectively in the current scenario," it said.