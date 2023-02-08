Zelensky in Britain Ahead of Invasion Anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain on Wednesday for only his second overseas trip since Russia's invasion began nearly a year ago. After receiving a hero's welcome in Washington in December, Zelensky was due to be feted in a speech to the U.K. parliament alongside meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III. Zelensky, dressed in his usual green fatigues, was hugged by Sunak after landing on a military transport plane at Stansted airport north of London, before the pair met for talks at 10 Downing Street. "The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine's aid," Zelensky said on social media. "And today I'm in London to personally thank the British people for their support and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership," he said.

The U.K. government said it would offer advanced training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines, as Western allies debate stepping up military aid for Kyiv against a feared Russian offensive in the east. After London, EU officials hope Zelensky will visit Brussels on Thursday, in the buildup to the one-year anniversary on Feb. 24. Ahead of the trip, President Joe Biden promised that the United States would support Ukraine for the long haul. "We're going to stand with you, as long as it takes," Biden said in the president's annual State of the Union speech. "Our nation is working for more freedom, more dignity, more peace — not just in Europe, but everywhere," Biden said, addressing Ukraine's Ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, who was in attendance.

news Russian Maps Featuring Occupied Ukraine Territories Go on Sale in Moscow Read more