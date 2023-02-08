Zelensky Calls for Jet Deliveries in Address to U.K. Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used a visit to London on Wednesday to urge allies to send combat aircraft to his war-torn country as Britain promised to train Ukrainian fighter pilots.

As the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion looms and Ukraine braces for a fresh Russian offensive in the east, Zelensky is pushing ever harder for Ukraine's Western allies to send tanks, jets, and missiles.

Zelensky, dressed in his usual green fatigues, received waves of applause as he made a historic address to both the lower and upper houses of the British parliament on what is only his second overseas trip since the war began.

"I appeal to you and the world ... for combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom," he said.

"The United Kingdom is marching with us toward the most ... important victory of our lifetime — it will be a victory over the very idea of the war."

Zelensky began his visit at 10 Downing Street where he held talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He is also due to meet King Charles III and will visit Ukrainian troops receiving military training in southwest England.