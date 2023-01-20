Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Says Detained 7 'Russian Agents'

By AFP
SBU

Ukraine said Friday it had detained seven people suspected of handing coordinates to Russian forces for strikes in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, where dozens of civilians were recently killed in a missile attack.

The SBU security service said in a statement it had carried out a multi-stage operation to expose an active network of Russia's military intelligence and that as a result "seven Russian agents" were detained.

"The detainees gave the Russians the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities, including energy enterprises," their statement said, without specifying whether those detained were Russian or Ukrainian.

Russian forces have for several months been targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in a wave of attacks that have disrupted water, heating and electricity supplies to millions and spurred rolling blackouts.

"Information about the possible involvement of the detainees in the Russian missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, 2023, is currently being checked," the SBU added.

Last week, a Russian missile ripped open the side of a residential building in Dnipro, the main city of the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving dozens dead.

The SBU released a video alongside the statement showing masked and heavily-armed Ukrainian agents carrying out arrests at several residences.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

crossing the dnipro

Russia Begins Kherson 'Evacuations' as Ukrainian Forces Advance

State-run Russian television aired footage on Wednesday of long lines of people and their luggage on the banks of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine&rsquo...
Marina Ovsyannikova

State TV Journalist Who Denounced War in Ukraine Flees Russia

Former Russian state television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, 44, has escaped house arrest and left Russia, her lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told Russian...
Drone Delivery

Iran to Bolster Weapons Aid to Russia for Use in Ukraine: Reports

Iran is planning to aid Moscow’s war in Ukraine by sending more weapons to Moscow, according to anonymous U.S. and Western security officials, the...
Conscription Cancelled

Moscow Mayor Announces End of Mobilization in the Capital

Army draft offices will close in Moscow from Monday as the Kremlin's quotas for recruiting reservists to fight in Ukraine have been met in the capital...