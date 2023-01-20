Ukraine Says Detained 7 'Russian Agents'

Ukraine said Friday it had detained seven people suspected of handing coordinates to Russian forces for strikes in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, where dozens of civilians were recently killed in a missile attack.

The SBU security service said in a statement it had carried out a multi-stage operation to expose an active network of Russia's military intelligence and that as a result "seven Russian agents" were detained.

"The detainees gave the Russians the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities, including energy enterprises," their statement said, without specifying whether those detained were Russian or Ukrainian.