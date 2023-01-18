Ukraine Interior Minister Among 17 Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Kyiv

At least 17 people, including Ukraine's interior minister, have been killed in a helicopter crash outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The aircraft fell near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary, some 20 kilometers northeast of Kyiv, while children and staff were inside the building, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office. Eyewitness footage from the aftermath shows a massive fire raging at the crash site.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who was onboard the helicopter with other ministry officials, was killed in the crash, Ukrainian national police chief Igor Klymenko said in a statement on social media.

Sixteen other people were killed, including two children, Tymoshenko said.

At least 22 people, 10 of whom are children, have been hospitalized with injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Ukraine's interior ministry said it is considering sabotage, equipment malfunction and violation of safety rules as possible causes.