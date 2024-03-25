Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Wounds 9

By AFP
Aftermath of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv early Monday. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Nine people including a teenage girl were wounded on Monday after Ukrainian air defense systems downed two Russian missiles over Kyiv, sending metal debris crashing to the ground.

Emergency workers in hardhats could be seen clearing concrete and bent metal from one building ripped apart during the attack, the third aerial bombardment of the capital in just five days.

Moscow has escalated its aerial attacks on Kyiv, targeting key infrastructure in the wake of deadly Ukrainian strikes on Russian border regions.

Several explosions could be heard in Kyiv at around 10:30 am local time as officials urged residents to take shelter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack showed again that Ukraine needed better air defense systems from its allies.

"It means safety for our cities and saved human lives. All of us in the world who respect and protect life need to stop this terror," he wrote on social media.

Emergency services said nine people were wounded, while Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the teenager was among those hospitalized, and two pregnant women had suffered acute stress reactions.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Sergiy Popko, said Russia had attacked the city with two ballistic missiles launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The attack came after almost a dozen people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on southern Ukraine overnight, and a fire broke out at a major Russian power plant following a Ukrainian drone attack there. 

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kyiv

